2015 BMW 5 Series

248,935 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD

12402708

2015 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD

Location

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,935KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBA5A7C51FD621197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 516295
  • Mileage 248,935 KM

 For Sale by Auction 
This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
 Fair chance for all buyers
  Transparent, no-pressure process
  Fast bidding
 Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
 Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
  Doors open for viewing at 2PM
 Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
  Tap to view details & register to bid!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Great Northern Auction

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Great Northern Auction

(506) 382-2777

2015 BMW 5 Series