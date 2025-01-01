2015 Cadillac SRX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f697@2x.png alt=:car: aria-label=car emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:car: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold>For Sale by Auction</strong><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f528@2x.png alt=:hammer: aria-label=hammer emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:hammer: /></span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f4a5@2x.png alt=:boom: aria-label=boom emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:boom: /></span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);>This vehicle is being </span><span class=c-mrkdwn__highlight style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures;>sold</span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold>at </strong><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold><a class=c-link style=box-sizing: inherit; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://tgna.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer data-stringify-link=http://TGNA.ca data-sk=tooltip_parent>TGNA.ca</a></strong><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);>s Public Auto Auction</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f4b0@2x.png alt=:moneybag: aria-label=moneybag emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:moneybag: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold>Fair chance for all buyers</strong><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/2705@2x.png alt=:white_check_mark: aria-label=white check mark emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:white_check_mark: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> Transparent, no-pressure process</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/26a1@2x.png alt=:zap: aria-label=zap emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:zap: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> Fast bidding</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f64c@2x.png alt=:raised_hands: aria-label=raised hands emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:raised_hands: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/23f0@2x.png alt=:alarm_clock: aria-label=alarm clock emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:alarm_clock: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold>Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM</strong><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f3c1@2x.png alt=:checkered_flag: aria-label=checkered flag emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:checkered_flag: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> Doors open for viewing at 2PM</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f4cd@2x.png alt=:round_pushpin: aria-label=round pushpin emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:round_pushpin: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);>Join us at </span><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold><a class=c-link style=box-sizing: inherit; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://tgna.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer data-stringify-link=http://TGNA.ca data-sk=tooltip_parent>TGNA.ca</a></strong><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> — </span><em style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=italic>Every Wednesday since 2001</em><br style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); /><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> </span><span class=c-emoji c-emoji__medium c-emoji--inline style=box-sizing: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; object-fit: contain; align-items: center; display: inline-flex; overflow: visible; width: 22px; height: auto; position: relative; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-qa=emoji data-sk=tooltip_parent><img style=box-sizing: inherit; object-fit: contain; position: absolute; top: 10.9982px; overflow: hidden; width: 22px; height: 22px; margin-top: -11px; src=https://a.slack-edge.com/production-standard-emoji-assets/14.0/google-medium/1f517@2x.png alt=:link: aria-label=link emoji data-stringify-type=emoji data-stringify-emoji=:link: /></span><span style=color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1);> Tap to view details & </span><strong style=box-sizing: inherit; color: #1d1c1d; font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; background-color: rgba(29, 155, 209, 0.1); data-stringify-type=bold>register to bid!</strong></p><p> </p><p>Carfax 2018 $642, BACK-UP CAMERA BLURRY</p><p><a href=https://www.tgna.ca/cadillac-srx-awd-4dr-luxury-collection-other-berry-mills-nb_vid_8359641>https://www.tgna.ca/cadillac-srx-awd-4dr-luxury-collection-other-berry-mills-nb_vid_8359641</a></p>

2015 Cadillac SRX

174,479 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4DR LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
12381297

2015 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4DR LUXURY

Location

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

  1. 1744045616
  2. 1744045617
  3. 1744045617
  4. 1744045616
  5. 1744045616
  6. 1744045616
  7. 1744045616
  8. 1744045616
  9. 1744045617
  10. 1744045616
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,479KM
VIN 3GYFNEE32FS587518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 516345
  • Mileage 174,479 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 For Sale by Auction 
This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
 Fair chance for all buyers
  Transparent, no-pressure process
  Fast bidding
 Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
 Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
  Doors open for viewing at 2PM
 Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
  Tap to view details & register to bid!

 

Carfax 2018 $642, BACK-UP CAMERA BLURRY

https://www.tgna.ca/cadillac-srx-awd-4dr-luxury-collection-other-berry-mills-nb_vid_8359641

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Great Northern Auction

Used 2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Berry Mills, NB
2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 166,897 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza for sale in Berry Mills, NB
2010 Subaru Impreza 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email The Great Northern Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Great Northern Auction

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

Call Dealer

(506) 382-XXXX

(click to show)

(506) 382-2777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Great Northern Auction

(506) 382-2777

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac SRX