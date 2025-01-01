$7,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
The Great Northern Auction
2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5
(506) 382-2777
Sold As Is
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 516367
- Mileage 218,829 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale by Auction
This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
Fair chance for all buyers
Transparent, no-pressure process
Fast bidding
Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
Doors open for viewing at 2PM
Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
Tap to view details & register to bid!
https://tgna.ca/dodge-grand-caravan-se-wagon-other-berry-mills-nb_vid_8360541
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Great Northern Auction
Email The Great Northern Auction
The Great Northern Auction
Call Dealer
(506) 382-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(506) 382-2777