2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

218,829 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12402720

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,829KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR755850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 516367
  • Mileage 218,829 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 For Sale by Auction 
This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
 Fair chance for all buyers
  Transparent, no-pressure process
  Fast bidding
 Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
 Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
  Doors open for viewing at 2PM
 Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
  Tap to view details & register to bid!

 

https://tgna.ca/dodge-grand-caravan-se-wagon-other-berry-mills-nb_vid_8360541

Vehicle Features

Packages

SE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

The Great Northern Auction

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Great Northern Auction

(506) 382-2777

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan