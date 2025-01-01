$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Richibucto Motors
124 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche, NB E4S 3L5
506-743-2416
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,300KM
VIN KNDEUCAA5M7210769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
GVWR: 4,167 lbs
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Richibucto Motors
2019 Ford Escape SE 110,005 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX 93,300 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 135,500 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Richibucto Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richibucto Motors
Kent Motors
124 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche, NB E4S 3L5
Call Dealer
506-743-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Richibucto Motors
506-743-2416
2021 Kia Seltos