2023 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Richibucto Motors
124 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche, NB E4S 3L5
506-743-2416
18,469KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5BP0PLB66702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour LTH-TRM/VINYL ROAST/BLK STS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23132A
- Mileage 18,469 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,685 kgs (5,920 lbs)
583.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P255/70R18 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS
Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather/Leatherette Rear Seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6
TOWING CAPABILITY
LTHR-TRM/VINYL ROAST/BLK STS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 314A LUX PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 314A LUX PACKAGE -inc: 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Informa...
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET FLOOR MATS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Deletes standard carpet front and rear floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/o Carpet Floor Mats
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost, GVWR: 2,749 kgs (6,061 lbs)
Email Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
Kent Motors
124 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche, NB E4S 3L5
Call Dealer
506-743-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Ford Bronco