Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1935 Chevrolet COUPE

0 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

Contact Seller
1935 Chevrolet COUPE

1935 Chevrolet COUPE

Watch This Vehicle

1935 Chevrolet COUPE

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

  1. 1695736222
  2. 1695736221
  3. 1695736222
  4. 1695736221
  5. 1695736221
  6. 1695736221
Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevrolet 1935

-383 Stroker

-Transmission automatique

-Vien aussi avec le hood et les panneaux de coté

(506)727-6450

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Auto

2023 Can-Am DEFENDER...
 1,163 KM
$51,000 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX
 148,110 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 181,729 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

Call Dealer

506-727-XXXX

(click to show)

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory