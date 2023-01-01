$28,000+ tax & licensing
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Auto
506-727-6450
1935 Chevrolet COUPE
Location
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
506-727-6450
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10470243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevrolet 1935
-383 Stroker
-Transmission automatique
-Vien aussi avec le hood et les panneaux de coté
