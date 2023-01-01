Menu
2001 GMC Jimmy

245,003 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2001 GMC Jimmy

2001 GMC Jimmy

SLE

2001 GMC Jimmy

SLE

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

245,003KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9616081
  Stock #: 23T027
  VIN: 1GKDT13W612175698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23T027
  • Mileage 245,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

