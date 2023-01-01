$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Auto
506-727-6450
2001 GMC Jimmy
2001 GMC Jimmy
SLE
Location
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
506-727-6450
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
245,003KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616081
- Stock #: 23T027
- VIN: 1GKDT13W612175698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23T027
- Mileage 245,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
