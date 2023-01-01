$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Kia Optima
LX
Location
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
90,347KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10528311
- VIN: knagm4a72c5252455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Financement disponible O.A.C.
Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
