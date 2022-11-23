Menu
2015 Audi Q5

138,797 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,797KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9413305
  VIN: wa1cfcfp3fa072499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez-nous par téléphone au (506)727-6450 ou visitez le WWW.GAUVINAUTO.COM pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

