Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

159,262 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

  1. 1666983685
  2. 1666983685
  3. 1666983685
  4. 1666983685
  5. 1666983685
  6. 1666983709
  7. 1666983710
  8. 1666983710
  9. 1666983710
  10. 1666983710
  11. 1666983710
  12. 1666983710
  13. 1666983710
  14. 1666983710
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,262KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9225427
  • VIN: 3c6rr7kt4fg532487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez-nous par téléphone au (506)727-6450 ou visitez le WWW.GAUVINAUTO.COM pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Auto

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 159,262 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 STX
 133,606 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 160,647 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

Call Dealer

506-727-XXXX

(click to show)

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory