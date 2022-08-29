$21,995+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Auto
506-727-6450
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST
Location
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
506-727-6450
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
159,262KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9225427
- VIN: 3c6rr7kt4fg532487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,262 KM
Vehicle Description
Financement disponible O.A.C.
Contactez-nous par téléphone au (506)727-6450 ou visitez le WWW.GAUVINAUTO.COM pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Conventional Spare Tire
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3