2016 Chevrolet Trax

45,675 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,675KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9382468
  VIN: 3gncjpsbxgl132642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez-nous par téléphone au (506)727-6450 ou visitez le WWW.GAUVINAUTO.COM pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 45,675 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape FWD...
 172,247 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 86,524 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory