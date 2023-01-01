Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

40,042 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

  1. 1685727541
  2. 1685727541
  3. 1685727541
  4. 1685727541
  5. 1685727541
  6. 1685727542
  7. 1685727541
  8. 1685727541
  9. 1685727541
  10. 1685727541
  11. 1685727541
  12. 1685727541
  13. 1685727541
  14. 1685727541
  15. 1685727541
  16. 1685727541
  17. 1685727541
  18. 1685727541
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,042KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023093
  • VIN: jm1dkbc70g0109603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Auto

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 191,784 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 Quatro S
 123,898 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 184,425 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

Call Dealer

506-727-XXXX

(click to show)

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory