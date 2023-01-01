Menu
2017 Ford Escape

144,476 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

S

2017 Ford Escape

S

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,476KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048977
  • VIN: 1fmcu9fdxhue79799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

