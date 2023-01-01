$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Auto
506-727-6450
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
S
Location
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
506-727-6450
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
144,476KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10048977
- VIN: 1fmcu9fdxhue79799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Financement disponible O.A.C.
Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauvin Auto
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3