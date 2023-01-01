Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

181,729 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,729KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1c4njrab7hd188530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

