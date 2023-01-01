Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Versa Note

184,425 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Versa Note

2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

  1. 1685112849
  2. 1685112849
  3. 1685112849
  4. 1685112849
  5. 1685112848
  6. 1685112848
  7. 1685112849
  8. 1685112848
  9. 1685112849
  10. 1685112849
  11. 1685112848
  12. 1685112849
  13. 1685112849
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,425KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995261
  • VIN: 3n1ce2cpxjl365442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Auto

2018 Nissan Versa No...
 184,425 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,948 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Spark...
 111,863 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

Call Dealer

506-727-XXXX

(click to show)

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory