$51,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,000
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Auto
506-727-6450
2023 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10
2023 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10
Lone Star
Location
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
506-727-6450
$51,000
+ taxes & licensing
1,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10466790
- VIN: 3JBUUAX44PK000965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Financement disponible O.A.C.
-TOUT ÉQUIPÉ!
-AIR CLIMATISÉ !
Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauvin Auto
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3