Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10

1,163 KM

Details Description Features

$51,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

Contact Seller
2023 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10

2023 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10

Lone Star

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10

Lone Star

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

  1. 1695653566
  2. 1695653566
  3. 1695653566
  4. 1695653566
  5. 1695653566
  6. 1695653521
  7. 1695653521
Contact Seller

$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10466790
  • VIN: 3JBUUAX44PK000965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

-TOUT ÉQUIPÉ!

-AIR CLIMATISÉ !

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux ventes chez Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Auto

2023 Can-Am DEFENDER...
 1,163 KM
$51,000 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX
 148,110 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 181,729 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Gauvin Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

Call Dealer

506-727-XXXX

(click to show)

506-727-6450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory