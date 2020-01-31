Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

SE

2009 Toyota Camry

SE

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,609KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4636839
  • Stock #: N20024A
  • VIN: 4T1BK46KX9U582855
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Black 2009 Toyota Camry SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24VValue Market Pricing, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Camelot Sport Leather Seat Trim, Driver
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • HOOD DEFLECTOR
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

