2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$5,982

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,651KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714059
  • Stock #: N19488B
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR355936
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Deep Cherry Red Crystal 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.3L V6 OHV3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • HOOD DEFLECTOR
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Full Sto'n Go
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

