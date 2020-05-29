Menu
$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-382-8889

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

  195,090KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5192489
  Stock #: N19530A
  VIN: JM1BL1SF5A1327849
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!

Liquid Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GS FWD 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Value Market Pricing, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Player/MP3 Capability, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system.Certification Program Details: Fresh Oil change Full Detailing Free Carfax

LAST CHANCE ALLEY / AS-IS!!! Fresh Oil change, Full Detailing, Free Carfax, This vehicle is being sold to the general public as traded and will be sold for a very limited time at a wholesale price. Typically, we list these vehicles as LAST CHANCE ALLEY either because of the age of the vehicle, the mileage or the lack of manufacturers warranty. We encourage anyone purchasing a LAST CHANCE ALLEY vehicle to have it inspected by a third-party mechanic as this vehicle has absolutely no warranty from the dealership or manufacturer unless otherwise noted in the description. Although this vehicle is sold without warranty, it may qualify for an optional extended service plan. Contact dealer for additional details. It is the purchaser's responsibility to personally verify year, make, model, options and any remaining or extended warranty prior to purchasing this vehicle. Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!

Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000)

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Reviews: * Owners love the discreet, under-the-radar looks of the Mazdaspeed3, as well as the upscale feature content, usable and flexible cabin, great lighting system, and of course, the performance. Most say this is a very easy car to use on all drives, every day of the week, despite being ready for weekend track days, right off of the showroom floor. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

