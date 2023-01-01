$18,819+ tax & licensing
$18,819
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-853-1116
2011 Cadillac Escalade
Base
Location
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
144,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10502673
- Stock #: PS3295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 144,462 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L V8 FLEXFUEL -inc: Sequential Fuel Injection (SFI) Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED -inc: overdrive tow/haul mode driver shift control manual shift control (STD)
