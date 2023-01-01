Menu
2011 Cadillac Escalade

144,462 KM

Details Description Features

$18,819

+ tax & licensing
$18,819

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-853-1116

Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-853-1116

$18,819

+ taxes & licensing

144,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10502673
  • Stock #: PS3295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,462 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L V8 FLEXFUEL -inc: Sequential Fuel Injection (SFI) Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED -inc: overdrive tow/haul mode driver shift control manual shift control (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

