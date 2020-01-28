Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,414KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4543509
  • Stock #: N19560A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7BH058866
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Black Noir Pearl 2011 Hyundai Elantra GL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTValue Market Pricing, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: Fresh Oil change Full Detailing Free CarfaxFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews: * Owners commonly praise the Elantra's looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

