Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

  1. 4543515
  2. 4543515
  3. 4543515
  4. 4543515
  5. 4543515
  6. 4543515
  7. 4543515
  8. 4543515
  9. 4543515
  10. 4543515
  11. 4543515
  12. 4543515
  13. 4543515
  14. 4543515
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,921KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4543515
  • Stock #: N19518A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2DR782154
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVTValue Market Pricing, No Accidents, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 28GB Hard Drive, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Entertainment Group #4, Front Bucket Seats, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, USB Charging Ports, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Full Sto'n Go
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Honda CR-V EX
 39,872 KM
$26,193 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 155,156 KM
$12,793 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX
 52,493 KM
$25,993 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-382-XXXX

(click to show)

506-382-8889

Send A Message