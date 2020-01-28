1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-382-8889
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVTValue Market Pricing, No Accidents, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 28GB Hard Drive, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Entertainment Group #4, Front Bucket Seats, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, USB Charging Ports, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3