2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$6,152

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,825KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700475
  • Stock #: N19582A
  • VIN: KMHD25LE5DU032436
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Black Noir Pearl 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT

Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh 1 Year MVI, Full Detail, Free Carfax Report, Full Tank of Gas, Certified Technicians
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

