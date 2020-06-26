Menu
$12,925

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-382-8889

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$12,925

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,520KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5292428
  • Stock #: N20106A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX1DW575760
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!

Black 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged

Value Market Pricing, No Accidents, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM w/Single CD Player/MP3 Readable, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians

Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!



Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Reviews: * Common owner praise-points for the Tiguan (AKA Tigger or Tiggy) include a quiet ride, comfortable cabin, taut handling, upscale interior trimmings and an overall feel of solid and dense quality. On models with the 4Motion AWD system, all-weather traction is rated highly, too. Your writer can attest to the other common praise point: the available bi-xenon headlamps. They're magnificent. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

