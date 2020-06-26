+ taxes & licensing
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
Recent Arrival!
Black 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged
Value Market Pricing, No Accidents, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM w/Single CD Player/MP3 Readable, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians
Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Reviews: * Common owner praise-points for the Tiguan (AKA Tigger or Tiggy) include a quiet ride, comfortable cabin, taut handling, upscale interior trimmings and an overall feel of solid and dense quality. On models with the 4Motion AWD system, all-weather traction is rated highly, too. Your writer can attest to the other common praise point: the available bi-xenon headlamps. They're magnificent. Source: autoTRADER.ca
