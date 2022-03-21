$17,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-853-1116
2014 Audi A4
2014 Audi A4
Allroad Progressiv
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
173,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8761256
- Stock #: PS3745A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, 4dr Wgn Progressiv, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Acura Of Moncton
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3