$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
215,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10502676
- Stock #: TL4085A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, AWD 4dr SLE-1, 6-Speed Automatic Hydra-Matic, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3