2014 GMC Terrain

215,927 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-853-1116

SLE

Location

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

215,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10502676
  • Stock #: TL4085A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, AWD 4dr SLE-1, 6-Speed Automatic Hydra-Matic, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acura Of Moncton

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

