LOCATED AT

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue

Dieppe E1A-9A3

(506) 382-8889

1 (866) 948-4676



Satin Metal 2014 Kia Sorento EX AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DOHCValue Market Pricing, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: Fresh Oil change Full Detailing Free CarfaxFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews: * Most owners report satisfaction with the performance of the Sorento's V6 engine options, plenty of room, a commanding driving position, and all-weather confidence thanks to the AWD traction. Ride quality, interior styling and an overall sense of high-end SUV content without the high price round out the compliments. Even fuel mileage is rated well, which is rare in this type of vehicle. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

HOOD DEFLECTOR

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Vent Shades

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

