2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,987 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-853-1116

LS

LS

Location

Steele Auto Group

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-853-1116

147,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10502679
  • Stock #: PS1926A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,987 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 143.5" LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft o...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Acura Of Moncton

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-853-1116

