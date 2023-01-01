$18,500+ tax & licensing
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
147,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10502679
- Stock #: PS1926A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,987 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 143.5" LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft o...
