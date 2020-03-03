1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
White 2015 Kia Sorento LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DOHCValue Market Pricing, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews: * Most owners report satisfaction with the performance of the Sorento's V6 engine options, plenty of room, a commanding driving position, and all-weather confidence thanks to the AWD traction. Ride quality, interior styling and an overall sense of high-end SUV content without the high price round out the compliments. Even fuel mileage is rated well, which is rare in this type of vehicle. Source: autoTRADER.ca
