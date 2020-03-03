Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

LX

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$15,409

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,006KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700472
  • Stock #: N20081A
  • VIN: 5XYKT4A72FG591048
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

White 2015 Kia Sorento LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 DOHCValue Market Pricing, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews: * Most owners report satisfaction with the performance of the Sorento's V6 engine options, plenty of room, a commanding driving position, and all-weather confidence thanks to the AWD traction. Ride quality, interior styling and an overall sense of high-end SUV content without the high price round out the compliments. Even fuel mileage is rated well, which is rare in this type of vehicle. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

