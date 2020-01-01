1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
Recent Arrival!
Black 2015 Nissan Micra SV FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VValue Market Pricing, No Accidents, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews: * Micra is noted to be easy on fuel, cheap to run, easy to park, highly maneuverable, roomier on board than it looks, and sportier to drive than most shoppers expect. Many owners report pleasing performance and fuel efficiency, especially with the manual transmission. Further, ride quality is well-rated, even on rougher roads. Source: autoTRADER.ca
