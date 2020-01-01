LOCATED AT

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue

Dieppe E1A-9A3

(506) 382-8889

1 (866) 948-4676



Recent Arrival!



Black 2015 Nissan Micra SV FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VValue Market Pricing, No Accidents, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!



Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews: * Micra is noted to be easy on fuel, cheap to run, easy to park, highly maneuverable, roomier on board than it looks, and sportier to drive than most shoppers expect. Many owners report pleasing performance and fuel efficiency, especially with the manual transmission. Further, ride quality is well-rated, even on rougher roads. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Rear Window Wiper

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Hubcaps

MP3

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Auxilary 12V Outlet

