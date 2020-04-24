1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
Recent Arrival!
Blue 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL One owner, no accidents, Loaded 4WD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC
Value Market Pricing, One Owner, No Accidents, 4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Block heater, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Reviews: * Owners tend to be pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinder's good-for-its-size manoeuvrability, decent fuel consumption, powerful and responsive engine and transmission combination, seamless power delivery, slick parking system, and generous list of family-friendly features. Most owners say the cabin is roomy and flexible enough to handle virtually any task with little second thought, and many report that the ride is long-haul road-trip ready. Source: autoTRADER.ca
