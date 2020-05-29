+ taxes & licensing
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
Recent Arrival!
Fresh Powder 2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
Value Market Pricing, CVT, Charcoal Cloth, 16" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Block heater, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians
Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Reviews: * Owners comment positively on Sentra's roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
