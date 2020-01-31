Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,553KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4636845
  • Stock #: N19364A
  • VIN: JF1GPAA69FG205602
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Ice Silver Metallic 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16VValue Market Pricing, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews:

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Audi Q5 Komfort
 59,062 KM
$32,899 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 44,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 43,015 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-382-XXXX

(click to show)

506-382-8889

Send A Message