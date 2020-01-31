LOCATED AT

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue

Dieppe E1A-9A3

(506) 382-8889

1 (866) 948-4676



Ice Silver Metallic 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16VValue Market Pricing, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews:



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Rear Window Wiper

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Auxilary 12V Outlet

