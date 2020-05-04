Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$17,525

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,982KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4974474
  • Stock #: P20033
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV0FW407997
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!

Black 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE Backup camera, heated seats, no accidents AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

Value Market Pricing, No Accidents, AWD, Black Cloth, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians

Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Reviews: * RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4's luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

