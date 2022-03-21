Menu
2016 BMW Z4

34,500 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

2016 BMW Z4

2016 BMW Z4

28i

2016 BMW Z4

28i

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8800490
  Stock #: N184982A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Valencia Orange Met
  • Interior Colour EXT. ALCNTARA/LTHR BLCK/ORANGEON BLCK/ORANGE
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, 2dr Roadster 28i, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

