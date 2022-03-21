$44,999+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW Z4
28i
Location
Steele Auto Group
1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5
34,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8800490
- Stock #: N184982A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Valencia Orange Met
- Interior Colour EXT. ALCNTARA/LTHR BLCK/ORANGEON BLCK/ORANGE
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 34,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seaters, 2dr Roadster 28i, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
