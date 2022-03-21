2016 BMW Z4

$44,999 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8800490

8800490 Stock #: N184982A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Valencia Orange Met

Interior Colour EXT. ALCNTARA/LTHR BLCK/ORANGEON BLCK/ORANGE

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 34,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.