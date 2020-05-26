+ taxes & licensing
506-382-8889
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-382-8889
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 5689 kilometers below market average!
Black Diamond 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
No Accidents, ABS brakes, AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians
Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3