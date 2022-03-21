$33,999+ tax & licensing
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-859-1940
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL
GL 350 BlueTEC
Location
1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5
132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8788253
- Stock #: PS3349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Tobacco Brown Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Mercedes-Benz Moncton
1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5