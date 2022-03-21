Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

132,500 KM

Details Description

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

GL 350 BlueTEC

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

GL 350 BlueTEC

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8788253
  Stock #: PS3349

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  Interior Colour Tobacco Brown Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

