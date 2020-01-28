Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$17,125

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,590KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607355
  • Stock #: P20011
  • VIN: JF2GPABC6G8303711
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Ice Silver Metallic 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Touring Package AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHCValue Market Pricing, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Power door mirrors, Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews:
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

