2017 Acura MDX
Tech pkg
77,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10355601
- Stock #: N801060A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 77,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SH-AWD 4dr Tech Pkg, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
