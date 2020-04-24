Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

  1. 4924281
  2. 4924281
  3. 4924281
  4. 4924281
  5. 4924281
  6. 4924281
  7. 4924281
  8. 4924281
  9. 4924281
  10. 4924281
  11. 4924281
  12. 4924281
  13. 4924281
  14. 4924281
  15. 4924281
  16. 4924281
  17. 4924281
  18. 4924281
  19. 4924281
  20. 4924281
  21. 4924281
  22. 4924281
  23. 4924281
  24. 4924281
  25. 4924281
  26. 4924281
  27. 4924281
  28. 4924281
Contact Seller

$20,199

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,742KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4924281
  • Stock #: N20219A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3HG415531
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!

Serrano Red 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE AWD, No accidents AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC

ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians

Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!



Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 116,010 KM
$11,358 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 224,860 KM
$5,700 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 113,821 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-382-XXXX

(click to show)

506-382-8889

Send A Message