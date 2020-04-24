Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

Contact Seller

$24,199

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,062KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910484
  • Stock #: N20160A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL3H0225587
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS One owner, Dealer Maintained, No accidents AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Value Market Pricing, One Owner, Dealer Maintained, No Accidents, Advanced Keyless Entry, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Comfort Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Seats, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear Passenger Vents, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians

Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

. Powertrain warranty
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Honda Civic SE
 29,593 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,000 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie
 42,822 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-382-XXXX

(click to show)

506-382-8889

Send A Message