LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
Recent Arrival!
Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS One owner, Dealer Maintained, No accidents AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
Value Market Pricing, One Owner, Dealer Maintained, No Accidents, Advanced Keyless Entry, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Comfort Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Seats, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear Passenger Vents, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians
. Powertrain warranty
