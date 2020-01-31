LOCATED AT

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue

Dieppe E1A-9A3

(506) 382-8889

1 (866) 948-4676



Crystal White Pearl 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHCABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/7" Display, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!Awards:

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.