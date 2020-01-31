Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

i Touring

2017 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,182KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4636842
  • Stock #: N19509A
  • VIN: JF2SJEJCXHH566287
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Crystal White Pearl 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHCABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/7" Display, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

