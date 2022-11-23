Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

96,353 KM

Details Description

$25,599

+ tax & licensing
$25,599

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-382-8889

i Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$25,599

+ taxes & licensing

96,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9356425
  • Stock #: N526976A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

