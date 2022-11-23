$25,599+ tax & licensing
$25,599
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-382-8889
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru Forester
i Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-382-8889
$25,599
+ taxes & licensing
96,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9356425
- Stock #: N526976A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3