Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,954

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-382-8889

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

  1. 5139329
  2. 5139329
  3. 5139329
  4. 5139329
  5. 5139329
  6. 5139329
  7. 5139329
  8. 5139329
  9. 5139329
  10. 5139329
  11. 5139329
  12. 5139329
  13. 5139329
  14. 5139329
  15. 5139329
  16. 5139329
  17. 5139329
  18. 5139329
  19. 5139329
  20. 5139329
  21. 5139329
  22. 5139329
  23. 5139329
  24. 5139329
  25. 5139329
  26. 5139329
  27. 5139329
  28. 5139329
Contact Seller

$21,954

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,324KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139329
  • Stock #: P20055
  • VIN: 4S4BSCAC4H3365624
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 6719 kilometers below market average!

Ice Silver Metallic 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V

New Tires, Value Market Pricing, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Roof rack, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians

Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!

Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Reviews: * Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outback's high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

. Remained of Powertrain
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 16,000 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 S...
 60,001 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 146,200 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

Call Dealer

506-382-XXXX

(click to show)

506-382-8889

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory