LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 6719 kilometers below market average!
Ice Silver Metallic 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V
New Tires, Value Market Pricing, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Roof rack, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians
Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.
Reviews: * Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outback's high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
