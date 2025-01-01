$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
Komfort
Location
Steele Auto Group
1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5
506-859-1940
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1AAAF70JD035640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # S16641A
- Mileage 113,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 3.0 TFSI quattro Komfort tiptronic, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
