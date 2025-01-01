Menu
Standard SUV 4WD, 3.0 TFSI quattro Komfort tiptronic, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

2018 Audi Q7

113,321 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q7

Komfort

13109501

2018 Audi Q7

Komfort

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1AAAF70JD035640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # S16641A
  • Mileage 113,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 3.0 TFSI quattro Komfort tiptronic, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

2018 Audi Q7