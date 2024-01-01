$20,508+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
$20,508
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit*********The 2018 Honda CR-V LX is a compact SUV that is well-regarded for its practicality, reliability, and value. As the entry-level trim in the CR-V lineup, the LX offers a solid mix of essential features, making it an attractive option for those seeking a versatile and dependable vehicle without unnecessary frills.PerformanceThe 2018 CR-V LX is powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 184 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which provides smooth and efficient power delivery. The LX trim comes standard with front-wheel drive, but an all-wheel-drive option is available for enhanced traction in various driving conditions. The CR-V LX delivers a balanced driving experience, with responsive handling and a comfortable ride. It also offers impressive fuel efficiency, with EPA estimates of 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway.While the LX trim focuses on essential features, it still includes several modern conveniences that enhance the driving experience:Bluetooth HandsFreeLink: Allows for hands-free phone calls and audio streaming.USB Port: Provides connectivity for charging devices and accessing media.Multi-Angle Rearview Camera: Assists with parking and reversing by offering multiple viewing angles.The 2018 Honda CR-V LX offers a comfortable and composed driving experience. The 2.4-liter engine provides adequate power for everyday driving, while the CVT ensures smooth acceleration. The suspension is well-tuned to absorb road imperfections, resulting in a smooth ride. The CR-V's handling is responsive and predictable, making it easy to drive in various conditions, whether in the city or on the highway.The 2018 Honda CR-V LX is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable, practical, and well-rounded compact SUV. Its combination of interior space, fuel efficiency, and safety features makes it a strong contender in its class. Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or a versatile daily driver, the CR-V LX offers a satisfying balance of performance and comfort.**MARKET VALUE PRICING**, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.2018 Honda CR-V LX White 4D Sport Utility AWD 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVTAwards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Acura Of Moncton
506-853-1116