2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,274KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700469
  • Stock #: P20014
  • VIN: JF1VA1A60J8828294
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

White 2018 Subaru WRX AWD 8-Speed Manual 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16VValue Market Pricing, Dealer Maintained, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified TechniciansFair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

