2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-382-8889

$25,340

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4974477
  • Stock #: P20034
  • VIN: JF2GTAMC9JH304741
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Subaru of Moncton
1050 Aviation Avenue
Dieppe E1A-9A3
(506) 382-8889
1 (866) 948-4676

Recent Arrival!

Crystal Black Silica 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Limited One Owner, no accidents, Navigation, moon roof AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC



Value Market Pricing, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Dealer Maintained, No Accidents, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 1 Year MVI Full Detail Free Carfax Report Full Tank of Gas Certified Technicians



Fair Market Pricing * No Pressure Sales Environment * Access to over 2000 used vehicles * Free Carfax with every car * Our highly skilled and experienced team will ensure that your vehicle is in excellent condition and looking fantastic!!





Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Subaru of Moncton

1050 Aviation Avenue, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

