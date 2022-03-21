Menu
2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast

9,000 KM

Details Description

$649,000

+ tax & licensing
$649,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

SUPERFAST

SUPERFAST

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

9,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8668784
  • Stock #: PS1682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Daytona
  • Interior Colour CUDIO
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, Coupe, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-12 6.5 L/396

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

