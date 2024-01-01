$35,886+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit************MARKET VALUE PRICING**, AWD, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design.2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD SH-AWD Apex Blue Pearl 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed AutomaticAs the only Acura dealer in the province - and on PEI - we make sure to bring you the very best selection of used vehicles possible. From the sleek and stylish ILX, RLX, and TLX, to sporty SUVs like the MDX and RDX, or any other make we've got you covered.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 51 dealerships selling 28 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
